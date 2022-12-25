Watch CBS News
One person in critical condition following crash in Sewickley Heights

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after a rollover crash that took place late on Saturday night. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 10 p.m., they were called to the scene of a rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. 

Once they arrived, they found the vehicle had rolled over with an 18-year-old driver, and two female passengers, an 18 and 20-year-old. 

The driver was not injured but the two female passengers were taken to the hospital. 

The 18-year-old is in stable condition while the 20-year-old is in critical condition. 

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating. 

First published on December 25, 2022 / 7:05 AM

