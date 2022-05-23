One person hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

The crash occurred at Greenfield and Hazelwood Avenues.

Three vehicles as well as one parked car were involved in the crash.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

