Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager hospitalized after late-night shooting in Mt. Oliver

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Mt. Oliver. 

According to Allegheny County 911, a ShotSpotter call came in around 11:30 on Saturday night. 

Once crews arrived at the scene on Hayes and Penn avenues, they found a 15-year-old girl had been shot in the stomach. 

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on December 18, 2022 / 6:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.