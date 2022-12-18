Teenager hospitalized after late-night shooting in Mt. Oliver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Mt. Oliver.

According to Allegheny County 911, a ShotSpotter call came in around 11:30 on Saturday night.

Once crews arrived at the scene on Hayes and Penn avenues, they found a 15-year-old girl had been shot in the stomach.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

