One person hospitalized after being shot in Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating and a man is in the hospital after a shooting took place in Swissvale on Sunday morning.

According to county police, just after 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, they were alerted to a shooting in the 2200 block of South Braddock Avenue.

Once first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

County police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

