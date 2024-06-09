One man shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead and another person is being questioned after a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh's Uptown neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 11 a.m., officers responded to a possible shooting on Fifth and Vine.

Once officers arrived, they found a man of an unknown age who had been shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died.

Police said a man stayed at the scene and Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are questioning him at police headquarters.

They do not believe there are any other suspects or any danger to the public.

