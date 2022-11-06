Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

One killed, one hospitalized in UTV wreck
One killed, one hospitalized in UTV wreck 00:26

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old.

The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi.

According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning.

The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle.

A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.

First published on November 6, 2022 / 8:16 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.