One killed, one hospitalized in UTV crash in Burgettstown

One killed, one hospitalized in UTV wreck

BURGETTSTOWN (KDKA) - Just hours ago, a deadly UTV crash killed a 20-year-old.

The Washington County Coroner confirmed the identity of the victim as Col Shergi.

According to the coroner, Shergi lost control of the vehicle while driving on Joffre Cherry Valley Road in Smith Township around 2 a.m. this morning.

The coroner's report said he was not wearing a harness and was thrown from the vehicle.

A passenger was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, as well.