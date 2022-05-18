One killed, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital as a result of an early-morning crash.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The police chief tells KDKA that one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital when the two vehicles collided in the 400 block of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details