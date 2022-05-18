Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, one hospitalized in two-vehicle crash in North Versailles

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital as a result of an early-morning crash.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles just after 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The police chief tells KDKA that one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital when the two vehicles collided in the 400 block of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on May 18, 2022 / 7:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.