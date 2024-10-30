One killed, five others injured in head-on crash in Fallowfield Township

FALLOWFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was killed and five others were injured in a head-on crash in Fallowfield Township on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened along Old Rt. 71 near the Mon-Fayette Expressway around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

One person was killed and five others were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Old Rt. 71 in Fallowfield Township, Westmoreland County on Tuesday night. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

The Washington County Coroner's Office says that the crash happened when a vehicle traveling westbound crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle that was traveling eastbound.

One person was killed in the crash. Their age and identity have not yet been released.

Washington County dispatchers confirmed to KDKA-TV that four other people were airlifted to local hospitals and one other person was transported to the hospital from the scene by ambulance. The conditions of those five people are unclear.

The crash is under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.