One killed, at least three injured in Rt. 8 crash in Butler Co.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed and at least three others were hurt in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County.
The crash occurred at the intersection with Litman Road in Butler Township around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital to be treated for their injuries.
State Police and Butler Township Police are investigating.
