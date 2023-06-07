Watch CBS News
One killed, at least three injured in Rt. 8 crash in Butler Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was killed and at least three others were hurt in a crash along Route 8 in Butler County.

The crash occurred at the intersection with Litman Road in Butler Township around 7 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

One person was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital to be treated for their injuries.

State Police and Butler Township Police are investigating. 

