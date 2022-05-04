Watch CBS News

Two hospitalized as a result of a car crashing into pole in Whitehall

WHITEHALL (KDKA) - Route 51 south is shut down between Stewart Avenue and Greenlee Road in Whitehall.

First responders had to extract the driver from the vehicle of a car that crashed into a pole.

Police tell us that one person has already been taken to the hospital as a result.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

