Two hospitalized as a result of a car crashing into pole in Whitehall
WHITEHALL (KDKA) - Route 51 south is shut down between Stewart Avenue and Greenlee Road in Whitehall.
First responders had to extract the driver from the vehicle of a car that crashed into a pole.
Police tell us that one person has already been taken to the hospital as a result.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
