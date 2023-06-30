One dead in crash near Pa. Turnpike in Washington County

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead after they lost control of their vehicle while exiting the Turnpike in Washington County.

According to information provided by the Washington County Coroner, just before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, a vehicle was exiting the Turnpike at Exit 32 for California when the lost control and went down an embankment.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the accident and they were not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.