Watch CBS News
Local News

One dead in crash near Pa. Turnpike in Washington County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead after they lost control of their vehicle while exiting the Turnpike in Washington County. 

According to information provided by the Washington County Coroner, just before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, a vehicle was exiting the Turnpike at Exit 32 for California when the lost control and went down an embankment. 

The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the accident and they were not wearing a seatbelt. 

The crash is currently under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 4:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.