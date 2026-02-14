Pittsburgh postal worker goes above and beyond to return a lost wallet | On A Positive Note

It's something most people have experienced at one time or another: losing your wallet.

With so much in our wallets, IDs, credit cards, and even cash, going through the hassle of replacing all of that can be a massive headache.

Just a few days ago, in Coraopolis, a wallet was lost while the piles of snow still covered the ground, meaning the wallet truly could've been anywhere.

Thanks to the effort and spirit of one U.S. Postal Service worker going above and beyond, this lost wallet found its way home.

At 25, Bruce Armah is a new postal worker, and when he found a wallet buried in the snow on a frigid winter morning, he tucked it away until he could look for an ID card or anything with an identifying address.

After he finished his workday, on his own time, he got into his car and began driving to the address.

"It was my father's good deeds," Armah said. "If you find someone's property, and you return it. He lost his wallet, and someone returned it to him, so I was just returning the favor. I was happy to return the wallet."

However, the story doesn't end with Armah pulling up to the house and returning the wallet. Once he arrived, he learned the owner of the wallet had moved away - and not just a few blocks away.

The owner of the wallet lives in McDonald, and so Armah drives there, because that's what his father would've done.

Armah then finds the new address and knocks on the door. That's when Matt Bryan came to the door, knowing his wife was sick over losing her wallet somewhere earlier that day.

"There was $100 cash in there, credit cards, ID, healthcare cards," Matt recalled. "He wanted nothing in return; he just said it was the right thing to do."

In all, Armah drove from Coraopolis to Clinton, to McDonald, and to Ambridge, 52 miles in total, on his own time, in his own car, making his father proud as well as his fellow postal workers.

"They've got 8,000, 9,000 deliveries, and they're walking 13 miles per day, then they get put on overtime, which is another two hours, and another five miles every day, so at the end of the day, they're pretty spent," said Thomas Redlinger, a safety specialist at USPS. "With the weather, I know we're getting a bad rap right now, but with the weather, I think we're doing a tremendous job."

Armah is a quiet mail carrier who did this all on his own and told no one about it.

Matt Bryan, however, told a postal worker friend, who told another, and another, until it ended up becoming a legend.

"I was complimenting him to some of his coworkers who mentioned it up the chain, which gets us to this point," Bryan said. "I can't thank him enough; it's great to see that young people are doing the right thing."

"He asked me why I returned the wallet, and I was like, it's my father's good deed," Armah added.

In spite of the snow, in spite of the sub-zero temperatures, Armah went above and beyond to do a good deed he learned from his father.