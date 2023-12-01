On A Positive Note: Cribs for Kids celebrates 25th anniversary, eyes expansion into Australia

On A Positive Note: Cribs for Kids provides safe sleep products to families in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A pioneering organization that is dedicated to reducing sleep-related infant deaths is marking its 25th anniversary with a celebration and a big announcement about its expansion.

Cribs for Kids was founded in 1998. Its warehouse is now located in Hazelwood. The non-profit is at the forefront of safe sleeping advocacy, striving to educate parents and provide essential resources to ensure infants sleep soundly and safely.

Founder and CEO Judy Bannon says the organization has more than 2,000 partners across the United States, with educational partners in Canada and Israel. And now, Cribs for Kids will have a presence in Australia.

In addition to providing more than one million cribs to households in need, Cribs for Kids has donated over $1 million in safe sleep products across southwestern Pennsylvania.