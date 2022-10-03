District attorney wants juvenile charged in Oliver Citywide Academy assault prosecuted as adult

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's an assault that shocked Pittsburgh Public Schools.

A 15-year-old student is accused of physically and sexually assaulting a teacher at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side.

On Monday, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala told KDKA-TV that he intends to prosecute the juvenile as an adult.

The building at Oliver Citywide Academy was closed on Monday and the students are being taught remotely while the school board has instructed the school administration to develop safeguards to ensure an incident like this never happens again.

According to KDKA-TV's sources, the 6-foot-5, 250-pound student had been sitting alongside the teacher in an empty classroom last week when he grabbed at her clothing. The same sources say when the teacher resisted, the young man took her to the floor, got on top of her and attempted to rape her.

When another teacher came to her aid, the student was taken into custody and charged as a juvenile.

On Monday, Zappala said that police acted correctly in filing juvenile charges, but after reviewing the facts, he will petition the court to have the case transferred to the adult criminal division, saying:

"Given the serious nature of this crime, I think the interests of the community are best served if the matter is transferred to the adult division for trial," Zappala said.

Sources say the boy suffers from mental issues and has led an unstable life living in foster care. The same sources say he had come to Oliver Citywide Academy only days before the alleged assault.

A judge would need to approve the transfer, but if he is tried and convicted as an adult, the student could face serious prison time.

It is safe to say this school is still shaken by this assault and will remain on remote learning for the rest of the week.