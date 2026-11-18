A 20-year-old fish caught in Pennsylvania is believed to be the oldest of its kind on record.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said the black crappie was caught at Colver Reservoir in Cambria County.

Biologists surveyed the 73-acre reservoir, which is owned by the Cambria Township Water Authority, in April. Recreational fishing is allowed, and while fingerling walleyes were historically stocked, that process was discontinued, and the reservoir is managed entirely through natural reproduction.

"The latest biologist report on Colver Reservoir in Cambria County may be one for the record book," the Fish and Boat Commission said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The agency said yellow perch was the most abundant species it caught, followed by black crappie.

A large black crappie caught in Colver Reservoir (Photo: Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission)

Age analysis showed that one of the black crappies, a 14-inch female, was 20 years old, which, according to published literature, may be the oldest on record, the Fish and Boat Commission said.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the oldest reported age for a black crappie is 15 years, though the normal age is usually around seven years.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said another surprise biologists found at Colver Reservoir was the number of walleyes caught. Fingerling walleyes haven't been stocked since 2019, but one walleye caught was only two years old, indicating that walleyes are reproducing naturally.