Ohio woman sentenced to life in prison for killing 4 men with fentanyl doses

A judge on Thursday sentenced an Ohio woman to four consecutive life sentences with the possibility of parole after 60 years after she pleaded guilty to charges alleging she used fentanyl doses to kill four men she was trying to rob.

Rebecca Auborn, 36, of Columbus, was indicted in 2023 following the accusation that she met men for sex before fatally drugging them. Auborn initially pleaded not guilty but changed that plea late last year.

A Franklin County judge sentenced her to the four consecutive life terms, each of which carries the possibility of parole after 15 years. Auborn also pleaded guilty to one count of felonious assault for an attempted overdose of another man, Ohio Attorney General David Yost said in a statement Thursday.

"This sentence reflects the defendant's disregard for life and the callousness not only to kill, but to do it repeatedly," Yost said. "My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one - I pray that this measure of justice brings them closure and peace."

Yost said the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received information that a sex worker was dosing men with intent to steal their belongings. The investigation followed.

The crimes all happened in 2022 and 2023, authorities have said.