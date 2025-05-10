Ohio voters approve ballot issue authorizing $2.5 billion in bonds over 10 years for infrastructure

Ohio voters voted on Tuesday to reauthorize a program that will provide $2.5 billion for roads, bridges and other needed local infrastructure projects over the next decade.

State Issue 2 called for the renewal of the Ohio Capital Improvement Program, which was first authorized in 1987. Administered by the Ohio Public Works Commission, it relies on existing state revenues as opposed to raising taxes.

Under the measure, up to $250 million of the total general obligation bonds authorized can be issued each year over 10 years, creating an estimated 35,000 construction jobs.

The Strong Ohio Communities Coalition, a gathering of business, labor, agriculture and civic organizations, supported the measure, which attracted no significant opposition.

Coalition spokesperson Sam Rossi thanked voters and the Ohio General Assembly, which placed the measure on the ballot.

The Ohio Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that it looks forward to witnessing all the improvements roll out and the jobs they create, saying voters recognized "the importance of modern, reliable infrastructure to Ohio's quality of life and its economic outlook."

Though it was listed on the ballot as Issue 2, Tuesday's ballot measure was the first and only statewide issue to appear. That's the result of a new numbering system approved by state lawmakers after the elections of 2023 and 2024 featured several ballot issues timed close together and called either Issue 1 or Issue 2. Ohio's next statewide ballot question will be labeled Issue 3.