Ohio State soccer player shot off campus was bystander, officials say

(CBS/AP) — An Ohio State men's soccer player is recovering after an off-campus shooting over the weekend.

The university said junior defender Nathan Demian, who is from Vancouver, British Columbia, was a bystander in the incident early Sunday.

Columbus police said the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. when two vehicles were chasing each other with a person in one vehicle shooting toward the other.

Demian was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive, officials said.

"The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time," Ohio State said in a statement. "Nathan's family is with him, and the team is extremely close."

Demian was shot following Ohio State's 3-0 win over Wake Forest to advance to the NCAA Tournament semifinals. The Buckeyes are the top-ranked team in the tournament. The squad plays 13th-seeded Marshall on Friday.

"We're going to miss him on the field. But he's such a huge personality," Ohio State coach Brian Maisonneuve said, according to The Columbus Dispatch. "He really gets everybody going in practice and in games."

It was not immediately known on Tuesday if there were any suspects or arrests.

"The family has asked that everyone keep Nathan in their prayers," Ohio State's statement said. "The department will do all it can to support Nathan, his family and the men's soccer program in every way possible."