Mom and 12-year-old boy killed in shooting in Ohio, police say

A mother and her 12-year-old son were killed in a shooting in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said.

Authorities said 47-year-old Tania Mangual and 12-year-old Jericho Mangual were killed in the shooting on Sunday night in Akron, CBS affiliate WOIO reported. The Akron Police Department said in a news release on Facebook that 28-year-old Brandon T. Casto was arrested and charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

Police said officers were called to West Wibeth Road for a reported shooting around 8 p.m. on Sunday. At the scene, authorities said they found a vehicle, which was on fire, that had crashed into a tree on Hemlock Road, just south of West Wilbeth Road. First responders found the young boy dead inside the car from a gunshot wound. The driver, Tania Mangual, was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries, Akron police said.

A 2-year-old boy was also in the car, but he was not injured, though police said he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

After an investigation, Akron police said they identified Casto as the suspect. He later turned himself in and was taken to the South Regional Jail. He is charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault.

"This senseless act of violence ... has deeply impacted our community," Akron Police Chief Brian Harding said in a news release. "Tragedies like this extend far beyond those directly involved and affect people throughout Akron."

Akron police did not release any additional information about the shooting, including if the suspect and victims knew each other or a motive.

"We owe it to the victims in the shooting, and to the victims in all violent incidents, to confront the evils of violence head on, and that is what we will continue to do," Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said in a news release.