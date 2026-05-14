Small plane crashes into Ohio home, killing 2

Two people inside a small plane were found dead Thursday after it crashed into a house in Ohio and exploded into flames, the Akron Fire Department said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries inside the home after the crash shortly before 4 p.m., the department said in a news release. The home and another house had to be evacuated. The two victims were not identified as of Thursday night.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that the plane was a Piper PA-28. The plane took off from Akron Fulton Airport, which is about 4 miles east of the crash site, CBS affiliate WBNS reported.

Video circulating on X appeared to show a large plume of thick black smoke rising above a residential neighborhood after the crash. The aircraft itself is not visible in the footage, but flames can be seen at the base of the smoke as it rises into the sky above nearby homes.

"We got more calls that people heard explosions and we arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the house and we addressed it, approached it as a house fire," Akron Fire Department District Chief Sierjie Lash said during a press conference, WBNS reported.