3 eateries in Ohio make OpenTable's Top 100 restaurants in America list

Three eateries in Ohio were named on OpenTable's list of the 100 best restaurants in America for 2026.

The reservation platform released its "2026 Top 100 Restaurants" list, and Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse Cincinnati, Pepp & Dolores in Cincinnati, and Sotto in Cincinnati made the cut. All three made the 2025 list from OpenTable as well.

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse Cincinnati has a 4.8-star rating on OpenTable with 10,444 reviews, Pepp & Dolores has a 4.9-star rating on OpenTable with 1,128 reviews and Sotto has a 4.9-star rating on OpenTable with 1,371 reviews.

According to its website, the 2026 list was created based on more than 11 million reviews from verified OpenTable diners and dining metrics from Sept. 1, 2025 to Aug. 31, 2026. The reservation platform said restaurants in "good standing" with a minimum threshold of diner reviews were considered and evaluated based on diner ratings, the percentage of five-star reviews and the number of alerts set, among other data points.

This year's list included restaurants from 21 states and Washington, D.C. California had the most honorees with 19.

"Diners have no shortage of places they can turn to for dining inspiration, but none quite like our Top 100, which casts a wide net across the country and reflects the restaurants Americans are truly loving," Amy Wei, chief operating officer at OpenTable, said in a news release. "Our 2027 Dining Trends Report found 68% of Americans expect to visit restaurants the same or more often – and that many are finding new reasons to dine out – we hope this list inspires every occasion, from holiday celebrations to just because."