Body of missing Ohio man found at West Virginia park

The body of a missing Canton, Ohio, man was found in Mountwood Park in West Virginia over the weekend.

In a post on Facebook, the Wood County Sheriff's Office said Chad Polen's body was found in the area of Mountwood Park on Sunday. The 48-year-old man had been missing since June 19. No foul play is suspected, law enforcement said in the Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post from July 1 that Polen's vehicle was found in Mountwood Park's volleyball area. The vehicle, a Blue Honda Accord with an Ohio registration plate, had been abandoned for days.

"We would like to thank all the search teams, local volunteer fire agencies, volunteers, and the Natural Resources Police for the hard work and organization that led to his recovery," the Wood County Sheriff's Office said in Sunday's Facebook post. "We want to express our sincere condolences to Mr. Polen's family."

The West Virginia Natural Resources Police and search teams from West Virginia and Ohio participated in Sunday's search, authorities said.