Ohio man charged with bringing gun in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport

Ohio man charged with bringing handgun in carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport

An Ohio man has been charged after TSA officers say they found a handgun in his carry-on at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday morning.

Police say Justin Stanley, 47, did not have a valid concealed carry permit when the gun was found at a security checkpoint.

The TSA reminds flyers that bringing firearms into an airport security checkpoint can result in federal civil fines up to $10,000. Repeat offenders can be fined up to $13,910.

Stanley is facing a misdemeanor charge for carrying a firearm without a license plus associated civil fines. The Federal Bureau of Investigation was also notified.