Ohio man accused of distributing antisemitic flyers in Pittsburgh sees littering fine reduced

An Ohio man accused of throwing plastic bags full of antisemitic flyers in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood asked the court to reduce his littering fine on Wednesday. The costs were reduced, but the judge told suspect Jeremy Brokaw to stay out of Pittsburgh as a result.

Wearing sunglasses inside the Allegheny County Courthouse, 45-year-old Jeremy Brokaw was defiant after his littering fines were reduced from nearly $50,000 to $1,500.

"The Jews didn't like what was on the flyers; that's why we're here, the facts," Brokaw said.

Facing more than 150 littering counts, Brokaw appealed the original amount, asking for a reduction, which Judge Tom Flaherty agreed to, albeit reluctantly.

Brokaw now has to pay $300 for each of the five streets on which he threw sandwich bags full of corn and anti-Jewish propaganda.

Brokaw told KDKA-TV cameras that he had "no comment" when asked what animosities he had toward Jewish people.

Brokaw also claims he didn't even know Squirrel Hill had a large Jewish community.

"This is a misguided attempt at advocacy," Brokaw's defense attorney Josh Smith said. "Why are they concerned about what's on a flyer? Pick it up. If you don't like it, throw it out."

"He's entitled to his opinion. The way he expressed it was targeted harassment," said David Heyman with the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

Before leaving the courtroom, Judge Flaherty advised Brokaw not to return to Pittsburgh and litter again, to which Brokaw agreed.