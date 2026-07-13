9 indicted for allegedly being part of human trafficking ring in Ohio

A grand jury in Franklin County, Ohio, indicted nine people suspected of being involved in a human trafficking ring, officials said.

Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson said in a news release on Monday that the nine people were indicted on a combined 42 felony charges in connection with the human trafficking investigation. Marcus Gant, Magon Smith, Raymond Valentine, Aimee Fabin, John W. Gibson II, Malik Jackson, Kayla Wheeler, Jeremy Lindsey, and Mackenzie Fitzpatrick face a variety of charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. All nine are in custody.

The news release said they are accused of using narcotics to coerce women into commercial sex work at the Econo Lodge on North Wilson Road. The suspects then laundered money through Valentine Floral on Eakin Road, officials said. The alleged crimes took place between April 2025 and January 2026.

Some of those charged face trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution charges. Of the nine, Gant faces the most charges. The 37-year-old from Columbus faces 11 different counts related to the human trafficking investigation.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force led that investigation, the news release added.

According to Monday's news release, the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has taken previous legal action against the Econo Lodge. Officials said a lawsuit was filed earlier this year against the owner of a hotel, who was accused of "neglecting to address repeated drug and violent activity on the property." A settlement was reached.

People can report human trafficking in Ohio by calling 844-END-OHHT, texting "ENDOHHT" to 847411, downloading the END OHHT app or submitting information online.