Ohio high school football scores for September 11, 2026
The Ohio high school football season continues on Friday with Week 4. This story will have the latest scores from around Ohio as they come in, so be sure to check back for updates.
Week 4 Ohio high school football scores
Akr. Ellet 21, Can. Cent. Cath. 20
Alliance Marlington 27, Minerva 13
Ansonia 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 19
Ashtabula St John 14, Crestline 0
Athens 47, Albany Alexander 6
Avon 62, N. Ridgeville 21
Barnesville 48, Rayland Buckeye 7
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Attica Seneca E. 22
Bedford, Mich. 24, Clyde 7
Bellaire 40, John Marshall, W.Va. 37
Bellbrook 29, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 45, Bellefontaine 0
Bellevue 55, Norwalk 0
Belmont Union Local 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7
Beloit W. Branch 34, Warren Howland 0
Belpre 34, St. Marys, W.Va. 24
Berea-Midpark 20, Amherst Steele 14
Beverly Ft. Frye 20, Waterford 0
Bloomdale Elmwood 36, Arcadia 34
Bowling Green 45, Sylvania Northview 13
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 25, Barberton 12
Bridgeport 46, Stewart Federal Hocking 6
Brooke, W.Va. 56, Cambridge 6
Brookfield 40, Warren Champion 7
Bucyrus Wynford 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6
Camden Preble Shawnee 60, New Lebanon Dixie 19
Can. McKinley 48, Can. Glenoak 14
Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 14
Castalia Margaretta 26, Huron 7
Celina 49, Van Wert 28
Centerburg 21, Howard E. Knox 9
Chardon NDCL 31, Cle. Benedictine 13
Chillicothe 14, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 13
Cin. Colerain 34, Fairfield 28
Cin. Woodward 8, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40, Blanchester 18
Cle. Hay 44, Cle. E. Tech 12
Cle. John Marshall 28, Cle. JFK 12
Cle. VASJ 20, Cols. DeSales 17
Coldwater 37, New Bremen 22
Cols. Marion-Franklin 49, Cols. Independence 14
Cols. St. Charles 44, Bishop Ready 2
Convoy Crestview 41, Spencerville 8
Covington 14, Casstown Miami E. 13
Creston Norwayne 34, Rittman 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 31, Cle. St Ignatius 24
Dawson-Bryant 16, Chesapeake 0
Day. Christian 40, Middletown Madison 7
Delaware Buckeye Valley 27, Pataskala Licking Hts. 12
Doylestown Chippewa 30, West Salem Northwestern 27
E. Can. 25, Magnolia Sandy Valley 15
Eastlake North 21, Painesville Harvey 0
Elmore Woodmore 41, Marion Elgin 24
Erie McDowell, Pa. 21, Garfield Hts. 20
Fairborn 42, Greenville 0
Fayetteville-Perry 36, Hamilton New Miami 0
Findlay 35, Sylvania Southview 13
Frankfort Adena 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7
Germantown Valley View 42, Carlisle 0
Goshen 42, Bethel-Tate 7
Grove City 49, Thomas Worthington 14
Hamilton Badin 46, Bishop Hartley 13
Hamler Patrick Henry 22, Bryan 16
Hannibal River 40, Magnolia, W.Va. 0
Harrison 22, Cin. Withrow 13
Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Defiance Ayersville 15
Hilliard Darby 41, Hilliard Davidson 7
Huber Hts. Wayne 42, Springboro 26
Hudson 42, N. Royalton 7
Ironton 35, Somerset, Ky. 9
Jackson 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21
Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, Dalton 16
Kettering Fairmont 22, Centerville 7
Kirtland 50, Rootstown 7
Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Leetonia 36, Middlefield Cardinal 0
Leipsic 55, Arlington 0
Liberty Center 66, Swanton 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24, Mason 20
Lima Bath 34, Lima Shawnee 28
Lima Senior 42, Tiffin Columbian 33
Linsly, W.Va. 32, St. Clairsville 29
London 29, Lewistown Indian Lake 7
Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Versailles 3
Marion Harding High School 26, Sparta Highland 22
Marion Pleasant 48, Caledonia River Valley 13
Martins Ferry 34, Richmond Edison 0
McComb 17, Gibsonburg 0
McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 26
Mechanicsburg 41, London Madison-Plains 0
Mentor 63, Brunswick 18
Millersburg W. Holmes 47, Mansfield 7
Minford 26, Oak Hill 6
Mogadore 46, Malvern 16
Monroe 48, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0
Monroeville 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 8
Mt Gilead 46, Loudonville 18
Navarre Fairless 37, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0
Nelsonville-York 47, Bidwell River Valley 0
New Carlisle Tecumseh 41, Spring. NW 13
New London 48, Ashland Crestview 13
New Philadelphia 35, Ashland 10
Olmsted Falls 35, Elyria 13
Ontario 17, Bellville Clear Fork 7
Oregon Clay 52, Napoleon 12
Orrville 34, Massillon Tuslaw 28
Ottawa-Glandorf 27, Wapakoneta 24
Oxford Talawanda 35, Franklin 0
Pandora-Gilboa 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0
Parma Padua 23, Sandusky 21
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Marietta 13
Paulding 52, Antwerp 6
Pemberville Eastwood 42, Rossford 34
Perry 62, Jefferson Area 0
Perrysburg 44, Holland Springfield 13
Pickerington Central 55, Logan 6
Pickerington North 35, Dublin Coffman 0
Pioneer N. Central 34, Sand Creek, Mich. 0
Pomeroy Meigs 35, McArthur Vinton County 24
Port Clinton 45, Tol. Ottawa Hills 13
Powell Olentangy Liberty 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17
Racine Southern 47, Franklin Furnace Green 6
Ravenna 40, Akr. Springfield 0
Reedsville Eastern 42, Beaver Eastern 20
STVM 35, Akr. Firestone 6
Salineville Southern 24, Wellsville 20
Shadyside 43, New Matamoras Frontier 21
Shelby 31, Galion 14
Sherwood Fairview 55, Hicksville 0
Spring. Kenton Ridge 40, Spring. Shawnee 0
Spring. NE 6, S. Charleston SE 0
Springfield 41, Miamisburg 14
St Marys 35, Defiance 21
St. Edward (OH) 17, Akr. Hoban 14
St. Henry (OH) 39, Anna 0
Steubenville 21, Youngs. Mooney 16
Stow-Munroe Falls 46, Medina 40, OT
Strasburg 29, Bowerston Conotton Valley 22
Streetsboro 42, Norton 35
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Zanesville 22
Sycamore Mohawk 56, Bucyrus 7
Tallmadge 31, Kent Roosevelt 21
Thornville Sheridan 28, Zanesville Maysville 7
Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Riverside Stebbins 0
Tol. Bowsher 41, Tol. Woodward 6
Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Tol. St. Francis 7
Tol. Whitmer 49, Fremont Ross 2
Toronto 33, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 6
Trenton Edgewood 28, Bishop Fenwick 27
Trotwood-Madison 34, Kettering Alter 0
Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Carrollton 6
Utica 48, Newcomerstown 34
Vermilion 20, Elyria Cath. 17
W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Hamilton 7
W. Jefferson 44, Cedarville 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 12
W. Liberty-Salem def. Spring. Cath. Cent., forfeit
Wauseon 45, Metamora Evergreen 14
Waverly 42, Lucasville Valley 25
Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Cory-Rawson 14
Waynesville 31, Brookville 0
Wellston 38, Glouster Trimble 32
West 42, Cols. Eastmoor 7
Westerville Cent. 16, Dublin Jerome 10
Wheelersburg 49, McDermott Scioto NW 0
Whitehall-Yearling 26, Cols. Northland 6
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14
Wickliffe 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 18
Williamsburg 28, Portsmouth W. 12
Willoughby S. 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 7
Wintersville Indian Creek 42, Weir, W.Va. 7
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 40, Caldwell 0
Wooster 34, Mansfield Madison 13
Xenia 33, W. Carrollton 8
Youngs. Valley Christian 51, Warren JFK 12
Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, McConnelsville Morgan 0