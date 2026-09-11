Ohio high school football scores for September 11, 2026

The Ohio high school football season continues on Friday with Week 4. This story will have the latest scores from around Ohio as they come in, so be sure to check back for updates.

Week 4 Ohio high school football scores

Akr. Ellet 21, Can. Cent. Cath. 20

Alliance Marlington 27, Minerva 13

Ansonia 48, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 19

Ashtabula St John 14, Crestline 0

Athens 47, Albany Alexander 6

Avon 62, N. Ridgeville 21

Barnesville 48, Rayland Buckeye 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 30, Attica Seneca E. 22

Bedford, Mich. 24, Clyde 7

Bellaire 40, John Marshall, W.Va. 37

Bellbrook 29, Day. Chaminade Julienne 7

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 45, Bellefontaine 0

Bellevue 55, Norwalk 0

Belmont Union Local 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 7

Beloit W. Branch 34, Warren Howland 0

Belpre 34, St. Marys, W.Va. 24

Berea-Midpark 20, Amherst Steele 14

Beverly Ft. Frye 20, Waterford 0

Bloomdale Elmwood 36, Arcadia 34

Bowling Green 45, Sylvania Northview 13

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 25, Barberton 12

Bridgeport 46, Stewart Federal Hocking 6

Brooke, W.Va. 56, Cambridge 6

Brookfield 40, Warren Champion 7

Bucyrus Wynford 41, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 6

Camden Preble Shawnee 60, New Lebanon Dixie 19

Can. McKinley 48, Can. Glenoak 14

Carey 49, Upper Sandusky 14

Castalia Margaretta 26, Huron 7

Celina 49, Van Wert 28

Centerburg 21, Howard E. Knox 9

Chardon NDCL 31, Cle. Benedictine 13

Chillicothe 14, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 13

Cin. Colerain 34, Fairfield 28

Cin. Woodward 8, Day. Thurgood Marshall 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 40, Blanchester 18

Cle. Hay 44, Cle. E. Tech 12

Cle. John Marshall 28, Cle. JFK 12

Cle. VASJ 20, Cols. DeSales 17

Coldwater 37, New Bremen 22

Cols. Marion-Franklin 49, Cols. Independence 14

Cols. St. Charles 44, Bishop Ready 2

Convoy Crestview 41, Spencerville 8

Covington 14, Casstown Miami E. 13

Creston Norwayne 34, Rittman 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 31, Cle. St Ignatius 24

Dawson-Bryant 16, Chesapeake 0

Day. Christian 40, Middletown Madison 7

Delaware Buckeye Valley 27, Pataskala Licking Hts. 12

Doylestown Chippewa 30, West Salem Northwestern 27

E. Can. 25, Magnolia Sandy Valley 15

Eastlake North 21, Painesville Harvey 0

Elmore Woodmore 41, Marion Elgin 24

Erie McDowell, Pa. 21, Garfield Hts. 20

Fairborn 42, Greenville 0

Fayetteville-Perry 36, Hamilton New Miami 0

Findlay 35, Sylvania Southview 13

Frankfort Adena 41, Bainbridge Paint Valley 7

Germantown Valley View 42, Carlisle 0

Goshen 42, Bethel-Tate 7

Grove City 49, Thomas Worthington 14

Hamilton Badin 46, Bishop Hartley 13

Hamler Patrick Henry 22, Bryan 16

Hannibal River 40, Magnolia, W.Va. 0

Harrison 22, Cin. Withrow 13

Haviland Wayne Trace 57, Defiance Ayersville 15

Hilliard Darby 41, Hilliard Davidson 7

Huber Hts. Wayne 42, Springboro 26

Hudson 42, N. Royalton 7

Ironton 35, Somerset, Ky. 9

Jackson 56, Mt. Orab Western Brown 21

Jeromesville Hillsdale 21, Dalton 16

Kettering Fairmont 22, Centerville 7

Kirtland 50, Rootstown 7

Lancaster Fairfield Union 42, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Leetonia 36, Middlefield Cardinal 0

Leipsic 55, Arlington 0

Liberty Center 66, Swanton 0

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 24, Mason 20

Lima Bath 34, Lima Shawnee 28

Lima Senior 42, Tiffin Columbian 33

Linsly, W.Va. 32, St. Clairsville 29

London 29, Lewistown Indian Lake 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Versailles 3

Marion Harding High School 26, Sparta Highland 22

Marion Pleasant 48, Caledonia River Valley 13

Martins Ferry 34, Richmond Edison 0

McComb 17, Gibsonburg 0

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 32, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 26

Mechanicsburg 41, London Madison-Plains 0

Mentor 63, Brunswick 18

Millersburg W. Holmes 47, Mansfield 7

Minford 26, Oak Hill 6

Mogadore 46, Malvern 16

Monroe 48, Day. Ponitz Tech. 0

Monroeville 62, Greenwich S. Cent. 8

Mt Gilead 46, Loudonville 18

Navarre Fairless 37, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 0

Nelsonville-York 47, Bidwell River Valley 0

New Carlisle Tecumseh 41, Spring. NW 13

New London 48, Ashland Crestview 13

New Philadelphia 35, Ashland 10

Olmsted Falls 35, Elyria 13

Ontario 17, Bellville Clear Fork 7

Oregon Clay 52, Napoleon 12

Orrville 34, Massillon Tuslaw 28

Ottawa-Glandorf 27, Wapakoneta 24

Oxford Talawanda 35, Franklin 0

Pandora-Gilboa 38, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Parma Padua 23, Sandusky 21

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 42, Marietta 13

Paulding 52, Antwerp 6

Pemberville Eastwood 42, Rossford 34

Perry 62, Jefferson Area 0

Perrysburg 44, Holland Springfield 13

Pickerington Central 55, Logan 6

Pickerington North 35, Dublin Coffman 0

Pioneer N. Central 34, Sand Creek, Mich. 0

Pomeroy Meigs 35, McArthur Vinton County 24

Port Clinton 45, Tol. Ottawa Hills 13

Powell Olentangy Liberty 27, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 17

Racine Southern 47, Franklin Furnace Green 6

Ravenna 40, Akr. Springfield 0

Reedsville Eastern 42, Beaver Eastern 20

STVM 35, Akr. Firestone 6

Salineville Southern 24, Wellsville 20

Shadyside 43, New Matamoras Frontier 21

Shelby 31, Galion 14

Sherwood Fairview 55, Hicksville 0

Spring. Kenton Ridge 40, Spring. Shawnee 0

Spring. NE 6, S. Charleston SE 0

Springfield 41, Miamisburg 14

St Marys 35, Defiance 21

St. Edward (OH) 17, Akr. Hoban 14

St. Henry (OH) 39, Anna 0

Steubenville 21, Youngs. Mooney 16

Stow-Munroe Falls 46, Medina 40, OT

Strasburg 29, Bowerston Conotton Valley 22

Streetsboro 42, Norton 35

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Zanesville 22

Sycamore Mohawk 56, Bucyrus 7

Tallmadge 31, Kent Roosevelt 21

Thornville Sheridan 28, Zanesville Maysville 7

Tipp City Tippecanoe 63, Riverside Stebbins 0

Tol. Bowsher 41, Tol. Woodward 6

Tol. Cent. Cath. 47, Tol. St. Francis 7

Tol. Whitmer 49, Fremont Ross 2

Toronto 33, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 6

Trenton Edgewood 28, Bishop Fenwick 27

Trotwood-Madison 34, Kettering Alter 0

Uhrichsville Claymont 49, Carrollton 6

Utica 48, Newcomerstown 34

Vermilion 20, Elyria Cath. 17

W. Chester Lakota W. 42, Hamilton 7

W. Jefferson 44, Cedarville 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 14, Wheeling Central, W.Va. 12

W. Liberty-Salem def. Spring. Cath. Cent., forfeit

Wauseon 45, Metamora Evergreen 14

Waverly 42, Lucasville Valley 25

Waynesfield-Goshen 35, Cory-Rawson 14

Waynesville 31, Brookville 0

Wellston 38, Glouster Trimble 32

West 42, Cols. Eastmoor 7

Westerville Cent. 16, Dublin Jerome 10

Wheelersburg 49, McDermott Scioto NW 0

Whitehall-Yearling 26, Cols. Northland 6

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 34, Findlay Liberty-Benton 14

Wickliffe 48, Garfield Hts. Trinity 18

Williamsburg 28, Portsmouth W. 12

Willoughby S. 41, Ashtabula Lakeside 7

Wintersville Indian Creek 42, Weir, W.Va. 7

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 40, Caldwell 0

Wooster 34, Mansfield Madison 13

Xenia 33, W. Carrollton 8

Youngs. Valley Christian 51, Warren JFK 12

Zanesville W. Muskingum 44, McConnelsville Morgan 0