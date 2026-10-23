Ohio high school football scores for October 23, 2026

The Ohio high school football season continues on Friday with Week 10. This story will have the latest scores from around Ohio, so be sure to check back for updates.

Week 10 Ohio high school football scores

Anna 29, Versailles 22

Antwerp 22, Defiance Ayersville 21

Arlington 27, Arcadia 26

Ashland 49, Lexington 7

Ashtabula Edgewood 25, Jefferson Area 21

Athens 14, Nelsonville-York 13

Aurora 28, Copley 24

Barnesville 42, Belmont Union Local 35

Batavia Clermont NE 54, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Beaver Eastern 54, Franklin Furnace Green 8

Bellbrook 35, Hamilton Ross 0

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 49, Spring. Shawnee 6

Bellevue 28, Vermilion 7

Bellville Clear Fork 25, Galion 0

Beloit W. Branch 50, Salem 0

Beverly Ft. Frye 57, Baltimore Liberty Union 12

Bidwell River Valley 42, Fayetteville-Perry 6

Bloom-Carroll 21, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Bradford 47, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 68, Rayland Buckeye 14

Caldwell 42, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Can. South 42, Akr. Coventry 0

Canal Fulton Northwest 28, New Franklin Manchester 21

Canfield S. Range 49, Hubbard 13

Carey 57, Willard 0

Carlisle 26, Eaton 14

Carrollton 31, Minerva 10

Casstown Miami E. 22, DeGraff Riverside 8

Castalia Margaretta 44, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7

Celina 42, Defiance 0

Chardon 48, Painesville Harvey 28

Chardon NDCL 35, Mentor Lake Cath. 7

Chillicothe Huntington 44, Bainbridge Paint Valley 15

Cin. Anderson 69, Loveland 7

Cin. Country Day 54, Cin. Clark Montessori 14

Cin. Elder 52, Mt. Zion (MD), Md. 6

Cin. Hughes 1, Cin. Western Hills 0

Cin. Indian Hill 38, Reading 0

Cin. La Salle 48, Cin. Mt Healthy 15

Cin. McNicholas 14, Hamilton Badin 0

Cin. N. College Hill 34, Norwood 6

Cin. Turpin 49, Milford (OH) 12

Circleville 28, Circleville Logan Elm 7

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 57, Batavia 6

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 40, Bridgeport 12

Cle. Adams 16, Cle. Hay 6

Cle. Glenville 48, Cle. John Marshall 6

Clyde 69, Norwalk 0

Collins Western Reserve 47, New London 12

Cols. Grandview Hts. 57, Cols. Mifflin 12

Cols. Independence 26, Cols. Walnut Ridge 16

Cols. Marion-Franklin 21, Columbus South 0

Cols. Upper Arlington 31, Hilliard Davidson 7

Columbus Grove 17, Bluffton 13

Conneaut 26, Wickliffe 15

Corning Miller 52, Millersport 12

Coshocton 49, Warsaw River View 0

Covington 49, Sidney Lehman 12

Crestline 41, Vanlue 0

Creston Norwayne 35, West Salem Northwestern 16

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 42, Elyria Cath. 7

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35, Trotwood-Madison 8

Dalton 28, Smithville 21

Danville 42, Howard E. Knox 0

Dawson-Bryant 32, Ironton Rock Hill 0

Day. Oakwood 41, Middletown Madison 6

Defiance Tinora 20, Paulding 0

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 18, Lewis Center Olentangy 6

Delta 48, Bryan 14

Dover 32, New Philadelphia 28

Dresden Tri-Valley 34, New Concord John Glenn 28

Eastlake North 49, Gates Mills Hawken 28

Edgerton 36, Hicksville 14

Elmore Woodmore 45, Gibsonburg 14

Findlay 22, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 21, OT

Fitch 49, Warren Harding 7

Frankfort Adena 44, Williamsport Westfall 7

Franklin 24, Brookville 21

Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 14

Galion Northmor 42, Loudonville 27

Geneva 50, Orange 28

Genoa 56, Millbury Lake 20

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 7, Uhrichsville Claymont 6

Goshen 41, Mt. Orab Western Brown 13

Grove City 56, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7

Grove City Christian 49, Fairfield Christian 7

Hannibal River 53, New Matamoras Frontier 21

Heath 58, Hebron Lakewood 0

Hilliard Darby 19, Marysville 0

Independence 48, Brooklyn 12

Ironton 69, Portsmouth 13

Jackson 24, Chillicothe 7

Jeromesville Hillsdale 41, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Kettering Alter 49, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21

Kings Mills Kings 56, Cin. Walnut Hills 14

LaGrange Keystone 57, Lorain Clearview 0

Lancaster Fairfield Union 14, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 6

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 35, Manchester 7

Leetonia 51, Madonna, W.Va. 21

Lewistown Indian Lake 42, Spring. NW 9

Liberty Center 42, Archbold 10

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 45, Cin. Sycamore 13

Lima Central Catholic 49, Convoy Crestview 0

London 35, Spring. Kenton Ridge 0

Lucas 48, Bucyrus Wynford 18

Lucasville Valley 35, Minford 7

Madison 49, Ashtabula Lakeside 7

Mansfield Madison 19, Mansfield 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Coldwater 0

Marion Elgin 41, Dola Hardin Northern 13

Martins Ferry 54, Bellaire 21

Mason 42, Cin. Colerain 33

Massillon Jackson 14, N. Can. Hoover 7

Massillon Perry 31, Can. Glenoak 0

McArthur Vinton County 52, Wellston 12

McComb 21, Van Buren 14

McDermott Scioto NW 31, Oak Hill 21

McDonald 25, Mineral Ridge 20

Mechanicsburg 49, W. Liberty-Salem 21

Medina Highland 13, Hudson 10

Middletown 63, Hamilton 6

Milan Edison 32, Huron 7

Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Wooster 14

Minster 21, Ft. Recovery 0

Mogadore 28, Lyndhurst Brush 22

Monroeville 36, Norwalk St Paul 14

Morrow Little Miami 35, Cin. West Clermont 0

Mt Gilead 47, Cardington-Lincoln 0

N. Baltimore 50, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 42

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 31, Bucyrus 0

Navarre Fairless 28, Massillon Tuslaw 14

New Bremen 42, Rockford Parkway 0

Newark 29, Lancaster 22

Newark Licking Valley 48, Zanesville 7

Newcomerstown 58, Lore City Buckeye Trail 7

Norton 42, Lodi Cloverleaf 7

Ontario 47, Caledonia River Valley 14

Oregon Clay 54, Sylvania Northview 21

Oxford Talawanda 42, Blanchester 0

Pandora-Gilboa 43, Ada 14

Pemberville Eastwood 29, Maumee 7

Perry 42, Chesterland W. Geauga 7

Philo 27, Zanesville Maysville 13

Pickerington Central 41, Reynoldsburg 13

Piketon 40, Southeastern 6

Piqua 43, Sidney 27

Port Clinton 49, Sandusky 27

Portsmouth Notre Dame 48, Portsmouth Sciotoville 14

Powell Olentangy Liberty 21, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 15

Proctorville Fairland 25, Chesapeake 21

Sandusky Perkins 10, Tiffin Columbian 7

Shelby 42, Marion Harding High School 7

Sherwood Fairview 50, Haviland Wayne Trace 7

Solon 29, Medina 21

Springfield 41, Clayton Northmont 6

St Marys 38, Elida 36

St. Paris Graham 35, Richwood N. Union 21

Steubenville 40, Digital Pioneers, D.C. 6

Strasburg 40, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 20

Streetsboro 28, Tallmadge 14

Strongsville 52, Brunswick 14

Sugar Grove Berne Union 45, Zanesville Rosecrans 5

Sugarcreek Garaway 35, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

Sullivan Black River 35, Greenwich S. Cent. 13

Sunbury Big Walnut 67, Galloway Westland 12

Sycamore Mohawk 35, Tiffin Calvert 12

Sylvania Southview 12, Holland Springfield 7

The St. James Performance, Va. 42, St. Xavier (OH) 14

Thornville Sheridan 43, New Lexington 36

Tipp City Bethel 21, Milton-Union 19

Tol. Cent. Cath. 34, Warren De La Salle, Mich. 7

Tol. Christian 40, Cory-Rawson 12

Tol. Whitmer 28, Perrysburg 14

Tontogany Otsego 62, Fostoria 0

Toronto 28, Cameron, W.Va. 21

Trenton Edgewood 62, Monroe 35

Troy 37, Greenville 14

Uniontown Lake 14, Green 10

Van Wert 55, Kenton 28

W. Jefferson 50, Milford Center Fairbanks 12

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 56, Washington C.H. 7

Waverly 21, Worthington Christian 3

Wheelersburg 31, Portsmouth W. 13

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 42, Cin. College Prep. 36

Willoughby S. 47, Rocky River Lutheran W. 14

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Wilmington 21, New Richmond 7

Wintersville Indian Creek 28, Richmond Edison 7

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 34, Shadyside 0

Wooster Triway 42, Orrville 3

Zanesville W. Muskingum 30, Byesville Meadowbrook 0