Ohio high school football scores for October 2, 2026

The Ohio high school football season continues on Friday with Week 7. This story will have the latest scores from around Ohio as they come in, so be sure to check back for updates.

Week 7 Ohio high school football scores

Akr. Hoban 46, Cin. Woodward 0

Anna 14, Minster 13

Archbold 48, Wauseon 7

Athens 35, Pomeroy Meigs 7

Barnesville 34, Beverly Ft. Frye 7

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 42, Tiffin Calvert 0

Bellevue 56, Huron 21

Beloit W. Branch 31, Carrollton 7

Bryan 35, Swanton 7

Caldwell 42, Zanesville Rosecrans 0

Cameron, W.Va. 60, Bridgeport 6

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Akr. Coventry 0

Casstown Miami E. 35, Sidney Lehman 0

Castalia Margaretta 45, Northwood 14

Centerburg 42, Cardington-Lincoln 7

Chagrin Falls 48, Brooklyn 6

Chardon 58, Rocky River Lutheran W. 0

Chardon NDCL 41, Parma Padua 14

Chillicothe Zane Trace 61, Bainbridge Paint Valley 15

Cin. Anderson 66, Cin. Turpin 21

Cin. McNicholas 37, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

Cle. Adams 42, Cle. John Marshall 14

Cle. Glenville 33, Cle. E. Tech 0

Cle. Rhodes 46, Cle. JFK 0

Coldwater 16, Versailles 6

Cols. DeSales 30, Bloom-Carroll 0

Columbia Station Columbia 42, Warren JFK 7

Danville 55, Loudonville 0

Day. Oakwood 42, Brookville 0

Defiance Ayersville 48, Edgerton 14

E. Liverpool 7, Richmond Edison 3

Eastlake North 56, Ashtabula Lakeside 24

Elmore Woodmore 33, Tol. Ottawa Hills 7

Fitch 56, Massillon Perry 14

Fredericktown 28, Galion Northmor 18

Fremont Ross 16, Sylvania Southview 13

Ft. Loramie 53, Spencerville 0

Galion 21, Marion Pleasant 7

Garfield Hts. 12, Bedford 0

Gates Mills Hawken 39, Ashtabula Edgewood 7

Hanoverton United 50, E. Palestine 8

Hilliard Bradley 13, Hilliard Davidson 10, OT

Independence 20, Beachwood 14

John Marshall, W.Va. 44, Vincent Warren 18

Kettering Alter 50, Day. Carroll 7

Kettering Fairmont 27, Clayton Northmont 0

Kirtland 32, Mantua Crestwood 0

Lancaster Fairfield Union 28, Circleville 7

Leipsic 35, Arcadia 0

Lewis Center Olentangy 31, Marysville 8

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28, Dublin Coffman 12

Lewistown Indian Lake 46, Spring. Shawnee 14

Lima Central Catholic 26, Bluffton 21

Lisbon David Anderson 41, Wellsville 7

London 56, Bellefontaine 7

Maria Stein Marion Local 33, Ft. Recovery 0

Martins Ferry 49, Rayland Buckeye 7

Maumee 68, Fostoria 12

McComb 34, Pandora-Gilboa 7

Medina Highland 52, N. Royalton 14

Millbury Lake 35, Tontogany Otsego 33

Millersburg W. Holmes 35, Lexington 0

Mogadore 38, Andover Pymatuning Valley 7

Monroe 35, Eaton 17

Mt Gilead 27, Howard E. Knox 21

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 33, Bucyrus Wynford 27

Nelsonville-York 48, Wellston 0

New Lexington 48, Byesville Meadowbrook 0

New Madison Tri-Village 58, New Lebanon Dixie 7

Newcomerstown 52, Strasburg 14

Norwalk St Paul 45, Ashland Crestview 0

Norwood 42, Day. Stivers 0

Oberlin Firelands 41, Sullivan Black River 12

Ontario 27, Marion Harding High School 12

Oregon Clay 23, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Lima Bath 7

Perrysburg 31, Findlay 6

Philo 48, Warsaw River View 0

Pickerington North 42, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7

Poland Seminary 41, Niles McKinley 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 13, Cols. Upper Arlington 12

Rocky River 42, N. Olmsted 0

Sandusky Perkins 42, Sandusky 6

Smithville 41, Rittman 0

St. Henry (OH) 21, New Bremen 16

St. Paris Graham 51, Spring. NW 6

Streetsboro 63, Ravenna 14

Sugar Grove Berne Union 19, Grove City Christian 16

Sycamore Mohawk 44, Willard 0

Thornville Sheridan 27, New Concord John Glenn 7

Tiffin Columbian 63, Norwalk 7

Tol. Bowsher 29, Tol. Scott 14

Tol. Christian 34, Crestline 7

Tol. Whitmer 56, Sylvania Northview 7

Toronto 29, Massillon Tuslaw 28

Trenton Edgewood 42, Hamilton Ross 21

Upper Sandusky 37, Bucyrus 0

W. Chester Lakota W. 35, Middletown 0

W. Liberty-Salem 35, Spring. NE 0

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 28, Chillicothe 14

Wheelersburg 51, Oak Hill 0

Williamstown, W.Va. 42, Marietta 14

Willoughby S. 45, Geneva 7

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 34, Sarahsville Shenandoah 0

Wooster Triway 62, Can. South 6

Zanesville W. Muskingum 56, Crooksville 14