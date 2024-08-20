Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (KDKA) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, his office has announced in a press release.

Gov. DeWine started experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms on Monday. The governor took a cautionary test on Sunday before he developed any symptoms, and the test was negative.

He will work from home for the rest of the week.

KP.3.1.1, a variant in the Omicron family, is now the predominant COVID-19 variant circulating in the United States.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccines for all people ages six months and older. Updated COVID-19 vaccines should be available in the early fall.