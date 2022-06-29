Officials urge drivers on road and water to be responsible this Fourth of July weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fourth of July is expected to be the busiest holiday weekend for travel this year.

With more people on the road and water, public safety officials are urging drivers to be responsible. State police and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission want to make sure everyone practices safety this weekend.

Local and state law enforcement are teaming up to look out for anyone driving impaired. They said being under the influence can be alcohol, drugs or prescription medications.

According to state data, there were more than 3,200 crashes over the Fourth of July weekend last year. The data shows 330 of those were drug- and alcohol-related crashes, resulting in 26 deaths.

Authorities said having a designated driver is crucial to reducing crashes and deaths.

"Impaired driving crashes are 100% preventable. There's absolutely no excuse to get behind the wheel of a vehicle or a boat while impaired," PennDOT spokesperson Yasmeen Manyisha.