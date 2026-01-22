Pittsburgh-area officials accused of engaging in sex acts in public

A public official and a police department employee in Ohio Township are accused of publicly engaging in a sexual act in front of children.

Police said the incident happened on the sidewalk outside Caliente Pizza on Beaver Street in Sewickley around 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2025. Investigators said Robert Huffmyer, a sitting Ohio Township supervisor, and Jenna Ging, a clerk with the Ohio Township police department, are accused of engaging in a sex act in plain view of the public.

Investigators said a father walking with his two children, ages 9 and 13, saw the alleged indecent act and called police.

"I really think our public officials should be an example for our community and our children," Karen Brown, of Sewickly, said.

Court documents say that by the time police officers arrived, the pair had already left the area, but police said they did not go far. Investigators found them down the street, parked outside the Sewickley Borough Police Department, allegedly engaged in the same act inside an SUV.

Township records show Huffmyer is married with three children. It also lists him as being affiliated with the local union and serving as a vice president and lieutenant with the Ohio Township Fire Department.

Neither the township board nor the police department responded to requests for comment on Thursday. The pair is due in court early next month.