Watch CBS News
Local News

Off-duty police officer arrested in DuBois

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Off-duty police officer arrested in DuBois
Off-duty police officer arrested in DuBois 00:35

DuBOIS, Pa. (KDKA) - An off-duty police officer found himself on the other side of the law in DuBois.

Zachery Dodson now faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. The Clearfield County District Attorney said Dodson got into a fight at a bar Saturday night.

zachery-dodson-mug-kdka.png
KDKA

At one point, he pulled a gun, and it went off as two men tried to get it away from him.

One man was shot in the jaw; the other held Dodson down until police arrived.

The district attorney said Dodson worked for the Curwensville Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff's Department.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 8:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.