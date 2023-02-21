Off-duty police officer arrested in DuBois
DuBOIS, Pa. (KDKA) - An off-duty police officer found himself on the other side of the law in DuBois.
Zachery Dodson now faces a list of charges, including aggravated assault and making terroristic threats. The Clearfield County District Attorney said Dodson got into a fight at a bar Saturday night.
At one point, he pulled a gun, and it went off as two men tried to get it away from him.
One man was shot in the jaw; the other held Dodson down until police arrived.
The district attorney said Dodson worked for the Curwensville Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff's Department.
