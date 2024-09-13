Pittsburgh barber shop raises money for police officer injured outside bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A barber shop is stepping up after a Pittsburgh police officer was injured in an incident outside a bar on the South Side last weekend.

On Sept. 7, a Pittsburgh Bureau of Police officer was injured breaking up a fight outside Oddballs on Carson Street.

The owner of South Side Barbershop said that 100 percent of the money for haircuts on Friday will go to the injured Sergeant Andrew Robinson, who patrols the front sidewalk.

"We want to show our support. These officers have a tough job down here. It's not easy what they're doing," J.C. Caputo, the barbershop's owner, said.

Southside Barbershop is typically a cheerful, happy place. On this fundraising day, even more so as the customers knowing they're doing a good thing.

"It's a civic event, it's a great thing. They're supporting the local police department," customer Jim Dibasilio said.

"It's a good thing that they're helping out because they're just trying to protect the streets," customer Brian Donahue said.

Something else well-known about Caputo is that he's done time in jail. He said everyone deserves a second chance. Part of his second chance is thanking to the men and women of blue who protect us all.

"What he just went through will effect him for the rest of his life," Caputo said. "He's probably going to suffer from this injury. So, we just want to let him know thank you and whatever we can do to help him, we're here for him."

Even though this was a one-day event, if you want to be a part of it, Caputo said he'll take donations for Robinson and pass them along.