Oakmont Borough Council eyes ordinance to address feral cat population

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) — Oakmont Borough Council is eyeing an ordinance to help with its feral cat population.

The proposed ordinance will require cat owners to spay or neuter and microchip their cats, or have them wear a collar with a tag. Leaders say not only will this proposed ordinance cut down on the cat population, but it will also ensure the safety of the cats.

"I agree with that totally. I think it's a good idea," Oakmont resident Maggie said.

412 Animal Rescue, a foster-based rescue organization in Verona, is spearheading the proposed ordinance to make cat owners in the area more responsible.

"We've taken so many cats out of Oakmont population. There are definitely still ones out there that we are looking to trap and hopefully get spayed and fixed and safe off the streets," Julianna Westinghouse of 412 Animal Rescue said.

Westinghouse said 412 Animal Rescue helped change the cat ordinance in Verona, which has decreased the cat population there.

In the meantime, the rescue has been bombarded with calls and posts on social media from Oakmont residents asking for help, especially with the colder months upon us.

"We really want to make sure people who have animals are responsible for them, and that they are not just letting them roam the streets and have babies and be put through that painful process," Westinghouse said. "It's just not fair."

The proposed ordinance will be advertised at the Oct. 21 meeting.