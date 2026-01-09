Changes to traffic and bus lanes in Oakland causing traffic headaches, "It will all work itself out."

On Friday morning, Oakland wrapped up the first week of a major bus change - all of the eastbound buses are now on Forbes Avenue, and the switch is creating a lot more traffic on that corridor.

Now, during rush hour, the new congestion is obvious, and it's not going unnoticed. Bus after bus, the closing of the dedicated bus lane on Fifth Avenue has been a change, but it's not without supporters, especially inside of Divvy Coffee and Buns.

"It wasn't my decision, more traffic and more students, too," said Mireille Elkhouri.

However, what's good for Elkhouri's business is a new year hiccup for drivers as well as a surprise for Oakland Transportation Management Executive Director, Mavis Rainey.

"We were, initially, under the impression that we wouldn't see the transition of buses from Fifth Avenue to Forbes until after the infrastructure on Forbes Avenue was in place," Rainey said. "Meaning the dedicated bus lane along the south lane of Forbes Avenue, red paint, corresponding signage, things like that."

Since the switch has come into place before the infrastructure, situations like trucks stopping on Forbes Avenue for deliveries are forcing buses further into the traffic flow and slowing things down.

"There's going to be confusion, because right now, transit and vehicles are operating in lanes, and what you're describing, that's what we're concerned about," Rainey added.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit made the switch this week, and now, where there were 10 routes using that stretch of Forbes Avenue before, there are now 18. That means about 50 buses per hour during the morning and afternoon rush hours.

Oakland Business Improvement District's Shawn Fertitta said that a learning curve is expected.

"I think it will all work itself out and be a real positive change in the long run," he said.

Meanwhile, PRT is monitoring the flow of traffic on Forbes Avenue each day and is already seeing areas that might need to be tweaked before the red paint arrives, or possibly changing the timing of the traffic lights.

That infrastructure, including painting the far right lane red and dedicating it for buses only, will come, but it will be phased in over time.

In the meantime, drivers will have to continue their dance with the buses. That challenge will get even more difficult when Pitt, Carlow, and CMU students all return.