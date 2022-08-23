Watch CBS News
Nursing home workers at 24 facilities throughout Pa. issue notices to strike

By Briana Smith

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania have sent out notices that they intend to strike. 

Healthcare workers at The Grove at Irwin and at 23 other facilities across the state voted to send out strike noticed for unfair labor practices.

That list of facilities includes:

  • The Grove at New Castle
  • The Grove at Washington
  • Beaver Valley Healthcare & Rehab
  • Clarion Health & Rehab

SEIU Healthcare PA represents the workers. The union says that Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare, have refused to bargain in good faith.

The strike notice involves issues related to the use of agency staff or the regulatory staffing ratios set to go into effect this year.

The union says management also offered lower raises than last year, despite nursing homes receiving $600 million in state funding. 

The workers have a list of demands including a substantial increase in wages, employer-paid health insurance, and to ensure employers follow new state regulations.

By law, nursing home administrators must receive a 10-day notice before a strike.

If nothing changes and the two sides don't come to an agreement, the strikes will begin on September 2. 

First published on August 23, 2022 / 4:49 AM

