Now more than ever, food pantry in Clairton has mission all about love

Thanksgiving is one month away, and we're officially halfway through the 45th annual KDKA Turkey Fund campaign. This fund helps so many of our neighbors have a warm Thanksgiving meal, but the need for food is year-round.

And thousands of local food pantries step up to meet that need. In Clairton, there's one where the mission is all about love.

"I love this place. I was born and raised in Clairton. It's very important to me. I care for the people in Clairton," said Charlene Wade, one of the organizers at one of the two Mission: Agape locations in Clairton.

You can feel the love there and rightly so. The word agape means selfless, sacrificial, and unconditional love. And the volunteers who run this place embody that.

Wade said, "Serving the people is special. It really is."

People like James Hogan, who has been coming here for about a year.

"It's kind of hard right now. It's kind of hard. I have a couple of disabilities. If it weren't for these people, I don't know what I'd do. It would be really hard. Everybody here is a blessing. They're angels without wings," said Hogan.

This food pantry has had a recent rebirth of sorts. It closed during COVID but reopened last year with just fruits and vegetables. And as of October, it's now part of the Mission: Agape family.

In addition to the two locations in Clairton, Mission: Agape has four other locations in the Mon Valley. They're in White Oak, McKeesport, Versailles and Glassport.

"The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank connected us and asked if we would be interested, and we said 'yes,'" said Mission: Agape Co-Founder Kelly Doyle.

Wade added, "We felt like it was a great fit, and it is."

The pantry still has plenty of fruits and vegetables. But now it also has a whole lot more, including meat, eggs, and dairy.

In early October, at their first distribution as part of Mission: Agape, Wade says they were flooded.

"We didn't expect all the people. And they came. And there were lines outside the door. We had nothing left," she said.

Doyle said that's a direct reflection of the current economy.

"Grocery prices are high. Gas prices are getting higher all the time. And the need is growing as SNAP benefits are being cut," she said.

So, they restocked and were ready for the second time, two weeks later.

"To see the number of people and the variety of food, it just brings tears to my eyes. This is beautiful," said Clairton Mayor Jim Cerqua.

Right now, this pantry is in the basement of the Clairton City School District administration building, which the district lets them use for free. But it is looking to expand and maybe add some options for transportation to and from the pantry.

The pantry is open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the first Wednesday and third Monday of every month.

Cerqua helped form this marriage between Mission: Agape and the Clairton Community Food Pantry and says there is a huge senior citizen population in Clairton who depends on places like this to survive.

Cerqua said, "I've heard stories from 'I don't know if I can take my medicine' to 'I don't know if I can pay this bill' to 'I don't know if I can buy this food.' And this will give us one option to alleviate if we can provide enough food for those people."

Wade added, "We have a lot of people out here who are hungry, who can't even buy a turkey."

Which brings us to the KDKA Turkey Fund and the importance of having that centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal.

"It's very important to have a turkey. It's very important, especially when you're used to tradition," said Hogan.

He said your donations help folks like him have a warm holiday meal. But he also hopes it gives you something warm as well, in your soul.

Hogan said, "You can't go wrong when you're feeding someone, especially if they're less fortunate than you."

"Imagine if when you are around the table, and you're thinking of things that you're thankful for somewhere out there, there was a family and they were thankful for you because you gave them this Thanksgiving dinner," said Doyle.

Wade added, "And as you bless the people, God will bless you."

"It's a blessing. Trust me," said Hogan.

And here's how you can donate to the KDKA Turkey Fund. You can go to any PNC Bank. If you donate in person, they'll match all donations, up to $100,000. You can donate online. You can text "kdturkey" to 50155. Or you can mail a check to P.O. Box Thanks, Pittsburgh, PA 15230.

From all of us at KDKA-TV, thank you!