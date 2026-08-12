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2 dead in shooting in Pittsburgh's Northview Heights neighborhood, 4 children unharmed

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Shelley Bortz
Shelley Bortz
Reporter
Shelley is a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, native who joined KDKA in October 2021.
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Shelley Bortz,
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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A deadly double shooting with four children caught in the middle on Wednesday morning is under investigation. 

A man and a woman were found shot to death inside a Northview Heights apartment with four children inside. The children, ages 11, 9, 7, and 7, were inside at the time of the shooting, but were not hurt. 

As of Wednesday morning, police are working to learn what exactly happened between the two adults who died. 

A two-round ShotSpotter alert sent officers to the 100 block of Hazlett Street, and when they arrived, they found multiple shell casings outside the building. They said that indicates the shooting started outside and then continued inside the apartment. 

However, police have said they do not yet know the relationship between the two adults they found dead, but investigators said there are indicators that something happened prior to the shooting. 

"Witnesses did disclose to police that there was some kind of domestic altercation prior to the shooting taking place again; what that level of specificity is in terms of the relationship between the two is still unclear," said Pittsburgh Public Safety's Emily Bourne. 

While they do not know who fired the shots, they did indicate that they are investigating the possibility of a murder-suicide, but would not confirm that at the scene. 

The identities of the deceased have not yet been released. 

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