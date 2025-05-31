Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh police investigating deadly shooting in Northview Heights

By
One man is dead after he was found shot inside a home in Northview Heights. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, police were sent to the 100 block of Hazlett Street for a ShotSpotter alert. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found the man had been shot multiple times in the back. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Laron Harrison. 

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit detectives are investigating and have said they are reviewing security footage. 

