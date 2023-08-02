Advisory issued for invasive fish in Pennsylvania that can survive outside of water

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission has issued a "strong advisory" to anglers in Pennsylvania regarding an invasive fish.

In a release on Wednesday, the agency encourages anyone who catches a northern snakehead anywhere in the state to report and dispose of it.

"Northern Snakeheads are voracious predators and may cause declines in important sport fisheries, such as bass and panfish, and may inhibit recovery efforts for species of conservation concern in the region such as American Shad and Chesapeake Logperch," said Sean Hartzell of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Officials have been monitoring for northern snakeheads in the lower Susquehanna River since May 2020, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said. The fish are tough, air-breathing fish that can survive outside of water for extended periods of time.

"It is recommended to kill them by removal of the head, removal of the gill arches, or removal of the internal organs. Northern Snakeheads produce white meat fillets that are considered desirable table fare. Carcasses may also be disposed of appropriately in the trash or used as garden fertilizer," the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said in the release.

Northern snakeheads were first discovered in the mid-Atlantic region in 2002 when they were found in a Maryland pond. Snakeheads were first confirmed in Pennsylvania in July 2004. The first northern snakehead was caught in the Monongahela River in 2019.

You can report any invasive species here.