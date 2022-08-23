Man accused of kidnapping woman and leading police on chase in North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A high-speed police chase in North Versailles ended with the driver crashing into a police cruiser. But that's not the entire story. There's a twist.

When police took the driver into custody, they noticed a woman in the car crying and visibly shaken.

The woman told police Alando Brooks forced his way into her car at a gas station and threatened her at gunpoint to stay inside or he'd kill her.

"Who does that? That's crazy," said Nicole Riecke of Turtlecreek.

Police say Brooks kidnapped the woman from a gas station with the intention of taking her to an abandoned building in McKeesport.

His reason? Her boyfriend allegedly hired him to do it.

"It's scary. It's unreal. I don't know what people be thinking," said Stephen Ingrum of Verona.

North Versailles police say around 7 a.m. Monday night, they spotted Brooks speeding on East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard. Officers turned on the lights and started chasing him.

From there, Brooks led them on a high-speed chase through several streets to Greensburg Pike, weaving in and out of traffic before crashing into a police cruiser on Hyer Avenue.

"That's pretty crazy. You hear about stuff happening like that but not really here," said Robert Gray of North Versailles.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman says Brooks got into her car at a gas station and forced her at gunpoint to stay inside as he took off or he'd kill her.

Brooks admitted that much to police, saying, "I kidnapped her, she had nothing to do with it."

"What are you thinking? Come on. It makes no sense to me," said Michael Ingrum of Verona.

Brooks told police he had never seen the woman before and didn't even know her name. He claims he was hired by her ex-boyfriend.

The kidnapping plot was foiled and locals say thankfully the suspect was speeding and cops were there to catch him.

"I'm glad everybody is safe," said Rosalie Marschik of Turtlecreek.

Brooks is charged with DUI, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault by vehicle among other related offenses. He's being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

KDKA reached out to the police chief in North Versailles for information on the ex-boyfriend's alleged role. No one returned the call.