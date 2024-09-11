North Versailles crash kills 1

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in North Versailles on Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Police Department said first responders were called to the crash at Lincoln Highway and Isaac Street around 5:30 p.m. At the scene, officials found the driver of a sedan dead. His identity has not been released.

The driver of a box truck remained at the scene, authorities said. It was not immediately clear if they suffered any injuries.

County police said preliminary information shows the driver of the sedan was headed eastbound on Lincoln Highway when he crossed the center line and was hit by the driver of the box truck, which was headed westbound.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.