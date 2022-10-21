North Park Lake to drop 2 feet for dam inspection

ALLISON PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - The lake at North Park will start leaking next week, but it's a planned move.

KDKA's Meghan Schiller found out the method behind the fall drainage.

"First of all, this is a Pittsburgh icon here," said Sewickley resident Cindy Kaye.

It's the mecca for outdoor enthusiasts north of the city and the lake is the crown jewel.

"It's a very important park to the community," said Gibsonia resident Denise Limmer.

But the largest manmade lake in Allegheny County will soon get a "look-see" from engineers.

"Mainly a look-see because we're just going to take a lot of photographs and notes of everything," said Jason Molinero, Allegheny County Public Works deputy director. "So they're inspecting not just the dam itself and the concrete elements, but some of the vegetation overgrowth. That's why we do it in the fall."

The focus is the dam underneath Babcock Boulevard. It's an earthen dam, meaning no concrete, just the natural stuff.

"If you're on Babcock Boulevard on the southern side of the lake, you're essentially on the dam's upstream embankment."

Molinero says engineers will release the 2 feet of water early Tuesday morning and then inspect all 1,100 feet of the Pine Creek dam.

"Lowering at that level lets us see what's going on, how it's performing structurally and what defects there are, and then we can plan any repairs that are necessary," Molinero said.

North Park lovers can rest assured though because it won't impact boating or fun on the water.

"It's just too beautiful. Like I said, there's just too much to have here."

County officials said future rainfall will refill the lake.