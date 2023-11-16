Popular North Park holiday drive-in laser show returns

NORTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) -- The popular North Park holiday drive-in laser show is returning this season.

Tickets went on sale Thursday at noon, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced. Last year, over 5,700 vehicles and an estimated 24,000 attendees enjoyed the show.

"I'm delighted to see that this event has become a holiday tradition for so many in our county and beyond," said Fitzgerald. "It certainly adds to the festivities during this time of year, and we're thrilled that we've been able to offer this event over the last four years. We hope that everyone enjoys the shows as much as we do."

The show begins on Dec. 8 and runs through Dec. 23. It's held in the parking lot of the North Park Swimming Pool on South Ridge Drive. There will be two sessions Sunday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and three sessions on Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The show is 40 minutes long.

If you buy tickets between Nov. 16 and Nov. 27, they're $25 a vehicle. On Nov. 28, prices will increase to $30. The county says each show can hold 180 cars, but space is limited and tickets can sell out.

During the show, vehicles park and tune in to 87.9 FM on their radio to hear the performance. There are no concessions on site, but the county says attendees can bring snacks to enjoy in their vehicles.