Future of Pittsburgh-area agency in limbo after paperwork snafu

A husband and wife came up with the idea for a unique organization that helps socialize and encourage individuals with special needs.

Mary Ann and Jim Gerken told KDKA Investigates that their experience with their youngest daughter, who often got left out due to her disability, sparked the idea. But the North Huntingdon parents believe a paperwork snafu now threatens the future of the agency.

The organization can't pay its staff or tell anyone involved what's next, so they reached out to KDKA.

"Every time we had something done, she'd add something else that we had to do, and we did it right away," said Mary Ann Gerken, owner of Above the Challenge.

Above the Challenge offers interactive experiences for individuals on the state's waiver program who are looking to get out and learn life skills. Joey Wasko is one of the 38 individuals served by the program.

"The one thing I'm still struggling with is cooking because it's very hard for me to understand the cookbooks and stuff like that. But I'm also trying to get organized," Wasko said.

At 29 years old, Wasko from Latrobe relies on Above the Challenge. He's a regular at the group's outings, whether that is grocery shopping, art classes, or socializing at the zoo.

Without the agency as a resource, "it would be even more tough for me," he said.

Agency owners Mary Ann and Jim Gerken called KDKA Investigates, saying they're suspended by the state currently, and they say paperwork is to blame.

"They have the option to shut us down if they don't think that we're compliant after a certain date. But we have all the proof, and we can prove it was in on time," Mary Ann Gerken said.

Mary Ann Gerken sent KDKA emails showing a back-and-forth exchange between the Westmoreland County office that handles the necessary paperwork and proof of training, which later gets forwarded to the state.

She said a previous employee did miss some deadlines in the past, but she says her new director submitted everything on time. Gerken believes the county failed to forward some documents to the state.

"We have dates to prove that she sent them to the county, but the county never sent it to the state, so they think we aren't compliant," Mary Ann Gerken said.

Because of that, they say their funding is frozen, the paychecks to staff can't go out, and the Gerkens have already lost one of their 12 employees.

Impact of paperwork snafu

Employee Ashley Wagner is expecting a baby next month and says she can't wait around.

"It just doesn't make any sense," said Wagner. "We've complied with everything in a timely fashion, and it's just a matter of submitting something or making a phone call, simplistic things that are not being done. Therefore, it's putting everybody else through a lot of stress," said Wagner.

KDKA Investigates called the Westmoreland County Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Office to ask about the hold up.

KDKA heard back from the director of the county's Department of Human Services, who said these decisions are handled at the state level, suggesting KDKA contact the state's Office of Developmental Programs.

Meanwhile, the Gerkens say they are now entering week three of no answers, hoping KDKA can help.

"Because we need some help and we can't get any answers from ODP," Mary Ann Gerken said.

KDKA reached out to the state's Department of Human Services, which oversees ODP. KDKA is waiting to hear back.