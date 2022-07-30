Watch CBS News
North Huntingdon EMS mourns the loss of paramedic Fred Manno

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) - The North Huntingdon EMS and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the line of duty death of paramedic/rescue technician Fred Manno," they said in a letter.

Manno suffered sudden cardiac arrest while on patient detail on July 19.

He was treated by his partner until he was transported to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Manno was treated but ultimately died on Saturday in the early morning hours surrounded by family and friends.

North Huntingdon Township EMS and Rescue said that funeral arrangements are currently being developed.

First published on July 30, 2022 / 10:57 AM

