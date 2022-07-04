Watch CBS News
Local News

North Hills Community Outreach collecting school supplies for families in need

/ CBS Pittsburgh

North Hills Community Outreach collecting donations for school supplies
North Hills Community Outreach collecting donations for school supplies 00:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- North Hills Community Outreach will be holding a collection event to gather school supplies for families in need.

The organization is asking for donations of notebooks, binders, erasers, glue sticks, crayons, and other supplies.

Gift cards that can be used for clothes are also being accepted.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Main Office (Food pantry on site)
1975 Ferguson Road
Allison Park, PA 15101
412-487-6316
9am-4pm weekdays

NHCO Millvale (Food pantry on site)
Millvale Community Center
416 Lincoln Ave., 2nd floor
Millvale, PA 15209
412-487-6316
9am-4pm weekdays
﻿
NHCO North Boroughs (Food pantry on site)
Greenstone Methodist Church
939 California Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
412-487-6316
9am-4pm weekdays

Items are being accepted through August 6.

First published on July 4, 2022 / 5:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.