North Hills Community Outreach collecting school supplies for families in need

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- North Hills Community Outreach will be holding a collection event to gather school supplies for families in need.

The organization is asking for donations of notebooks, binders, erasers, glue sticks, crayons, and other supplies.

Gift cards that can be used for clothes are also being accepted.

Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

Main Office (Food pantry on site)

1975 Ferguson Road

Allison Park, PA 15101

412-487-6316

9am-4pm weekdays

NHCO Millvale (Food pantry on site)

Millvale Community Center

416 Lincoln Ave., 2nd floor

Millvale, PA 15209

412-487-6316

9am-4pm weekdays

NHCO North Boroughs (Food pantry on site)

Greenstone Methodist Church

939 California Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15202

412-487-6316

9am-4pm weekdays

Items are being accepted through August 6.