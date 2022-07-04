North Hills Community Outreach collecting school supplies for families in need
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- North Hills Community Outreach will be holding a collection event to gather school supplies for families in need.
The organization is asking for donations of notebooks, binders, erasers, glue sticks, crayons, and other supplies.
Gift cards that can be used for clothes are also being accepted.
Items can be dropped off at the following locations:
Main Office (Food pantry on site)
1975 Ferguson Road
Allison Park, PA 15101
412-487-6316
9am-4pm weekdays
NHCO Millvale (Food pantry on site)
Millvale Community Center
416 Lincoln Ave., 2nd floor
Millvale, PA 15209
412-487-6316
9am-4pm weekdays
NHCO North Boroughs (Food pantry on site)
Greenstone Methodist Church
939 California Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
412-487-6316
9am-4pm weekdays
Items are being accepted through August 6.
