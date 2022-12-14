Watch CBS News
2 injured in 2-car crash in North Braddock

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a crash in North Braddock that sent two people to the hospital.

The two-car crash was on Braddock Avenue on Tuesday just before 6 p.m. near the U.S. Steel complex.

One car burst into flames after the crash, and firefighters blocked off the road for about an hour to clean up the scene.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. 

