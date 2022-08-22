North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.
The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.
School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session.
For more information about the district's policy, click here.
