North Allegheny School District begins limiting access to school campuses

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As students in the North Allegheny School District head back to the classroom, access to the school's campuses will be limited during school hours.

The Northern Regional Police Department says this is being done to help keep students and staff members safe.

To ensure the safety and security of students and staff, NASD will limit access to their campuses during school hours.... Posted by Northern Regional Police Department on Monday, August 8, 2022

School campuses and athletic facilities won't be able to be used for running, dog walking, or any other activities while school is in session.

