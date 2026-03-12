North Allegheny sets new PIAA record for 200-yard medley at Pennsylvania swimming championships

It was a record-setting day for the North Allegheny High School swimming team as the school set a new PIAA record for the 200-yard medley relay.

North Allegheny's swimming team, made up of swimmers Danny Lesinski, Alex Harbaugh, Mason Shantz, and Zachary Totin set a new record of 1:29:19, beating the previous record of 1:29:74, which was set up by Upper St. Clair in 2015.

The swimmers from North Allegheny that won gold on Wednesday are defending PIAA 3A Champions and find themselves in first place at this year's championships after the first day of events at Bucknell University.

North Allegheny's new state record beat their own school record of 1:30:55, which was set in 2017.

Along with North Allegheny's swimming gold, diver Ethan Maravich won a silver medal and Anthony Farrah finished in 8th place.

The second day of the championships will get underway Thursday morning with preliminary hearts beginning at 8:05 a.m. for the boys and 10:55 a.m. for the girls.

Consolations and final rounds for the boys will take place starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday with the girls consolations and finals starting at 7:30 p.m.